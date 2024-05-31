O'Brien (forearm) is slated to throw another bullpen session Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
It's the second time he's thrown from the bump since he went down with a right flexor strain back in late March. O'Brien should be ready for a rehab assignment soon if he continues to progress.
