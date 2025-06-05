default-cbs-image
The Cardinals recalled O'Brien from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

O'Brien will serve as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Royals and will likely be sent back down after the twin bill. The right-handed reliever has made three appearances in the majors this season, allowing three runs with a 2:2 K:BB 2.2 innings.

