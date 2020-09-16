The Cardinals designated Kaminsky for assignment Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for pitcher Johan Oviedo, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Brewers. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Kaminsky would remain in the St. Louis organization and report to their alternate training site in Springfield. Kaminsky has made five relief appearances for St. Louis this season, giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings.
