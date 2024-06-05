Matz (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Recovering from a protruding disc in his lower back, Matz was cleared for a rehab start after completing two high-intensity bullpen sessions. He is slated for 40-to-45 pitches Thursday, so he will need at least one additional rehab start before rejoining the Cardinals' rotation. A mid-June return is on the table if Matz doesn't have any hiccups.