Matz didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out six.

All the damage against the southpaw came in the second inning, but Matz still exited the game with the Cardinals ahead 8-4. Unfortunately, an elevated pitch count (97, 68 for strikes) prevented him from getting the win against his former club. Matz is now saddled with a 6.11 ERA, but his 23:5 K:BB through 17.2 innings suggests there's been more than a little bad luck involved in that mark.