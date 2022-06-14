Manager Oliver Marmol said that Matz recently received another injection Monday in his troublesome left shoulder, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

He hasn't pitched since throwing four pitches against the Pirates on May 22 and MRIs have shown no structural damage. The fact that Matz has had multiple injections -- the first one came May 23 -- in his shoulder is not a great sign, but it sounds like the Cardinals and Matz are doing everything possible to try to get him past this issue. He threw off flat ground Sunday.