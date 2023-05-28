Matz will be available out of the bullpen for the upcoming two-game series versus the Royals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matz remains winless at 0-6 with a 5.72 ERA through 10 starts this season. With a scheduling quirk leading to consecutive days off (Wednesday and Thursday), the Cardinals won't need a fifth or sixth starter for a while. It's possible Matz could rejoin the rotation during a road series in Texas from June 5-7. With Matthew Liberatore up in the majors, Matz may eventually be ticketed to the bullpen on a more permanent basis if he can't get his season on track.