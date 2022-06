Matz (shoulder) has yet to throw off of a mound, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Matz was expected to throw side sessions Thursday and Sunday, but it appears those plans are now on hold after his setback. It was already determined the left-hander would need a rehab appearance, but he'll need to build back up a bit and begin a throwing program before that can happen. As such, Matz shouldn't be expected back until late June at the earliest.