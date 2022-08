Matz (knee) will likely focus on returning as a reliever, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Matz has been throwing low-intensity side sessions recently and is slated to throw a high-intensity bullpen Saturday. The Cardinals don't think that the southpaw will have enough time to stretch out prior to the end of the regular season, but he'll likely be able to return sometime in September if he doesn't experience any issues preparing for a bullpen role.