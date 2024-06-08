Matz (back) will start on Tuesday for Double-A Springfield, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Matz was able to get through two shutout innings on 24 pitches during his first rehab start at Triple-A on Thursday. Manager Oli Marmol said Saturday that the 33-year-old southpaw will build up to 40 pitches in his upcoming start, and the team will aim to get him up to about 75-80 pitches before returning him to its big-league rotation, making it likely he'll require at least one more rehab start after Tuesday.