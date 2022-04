Matz (2-1) earned the win Friday at Cincinnati after giving up one run on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks across five innings.

The left-hander surrendered a run on two hits and walk during the fifth inning, though he otherwise kept the Reds off the board. Matz surrendered seven runs in his first start of the season, but he's allowed only one run with a 12:2 K:BB across 10.2 frames in his past two outings. The 30-year-old lines up to pitch against the Mets next week.