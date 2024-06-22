Matz (back) suffered a setback during his rehab process and will be shut down from throwing for the next two weeks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Matz reported soreness in his back after making his last rehab start Sunday, and the issue will now push his return date back even further. The lefty will have to restart his throwing program once his no-throw period is over, and the Cardinals estimate that he could return within 4-to-6 weeks as a best-case scenario.