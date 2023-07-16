Matz did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Washington. He struck out four.

After tossing a gem in his return to the starting rotation last time out, Matz retired his first seven batters Saturday. However, the start went downhill fast, as Matz served up a pair of solo homers in the third to Alex Call and CJ Abrams. Through 12 starts (60 innings), Matz is 0-6 with a 5.40 ERA and a 58:23 K:BB but he's been much improved since moving to the pen. Considering his struggles as a starter, it's unclear if Matz will stick in the rotation, however, he may be forced into at least one more start with Adam Wainwright (shoulder) shelved.