Matz (back) will throw another bullpen session Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Matz threw a light bullpen session Wednesday, which evidently went well. It's not clear whether he'll throw with more intensity Friday, but it would appear he's taking baby steps in the right direction. Andre Pallante is currently filling in for Matz as the Cardinals' fifth starter.
More News
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Light bullpen session on tap•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Cleared to play catch•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Won't throw this week•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Ramping up activity•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Has protruding disc in back•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Lands on IL with lower-back strain•