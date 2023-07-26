Matz allowed five hits and a walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Matz completed six frames for the first time this season, and this was one of his sharpest outings. He's allowed six runs (five earned) over 20.2 innings across four starts since rejoining the Cardinals' rotation. The strong stretch has him at a reasonable 4.34 ERA despite a 1.44 WHIP and 85:30 K:BB through 87 innings through 22 appearances (14 starts). Matz has likely solidified his place in the rotation, so he can be projected for a home start against the Cubs this weekend.