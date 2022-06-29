McFarland (illness) was spotted in the Cardinals clubhouse Wednesday, suggesting that he's no longer symptomatic of COVID-19 and has cleared all protocols, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

McFarland remains on the COVID-19-related injured list and will likely need at least a few days to regain conditioning and ramp up his throwing program before being activated. The veteran lefty reliever posted a 7.43 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 26.2 innings with St. Louis before being deactivated June 22.