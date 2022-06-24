Manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that O'Neill (hamstring) will be evaluated early next week to determine whether he's ready to begin a rehab assignment, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring injury Monday, and it's encouraging that he's already being considered to begin a rehab assignment. If he's cleared to report to a minor-league affiliate next week, it's possible that he could return from the IL when first eligible.