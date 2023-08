O'Neill (knee) will start in left field and bat second in Monday's game against the Padres.

O'Neill will return to the starting nine after he had been scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Phillies with left knee discomfort. The Cardinals' decision to deploy O'Neill in the outfield rather than at designated hitter suggests the club has limited concern about his ability to comfortably play defense or run the bases.