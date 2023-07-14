O'Neill (back) could come off the injured list next week, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He is going to play seven innings in the field for Triple-A Memphis on Friday before slotting in at designated hitter Saturday and then returning to the field Sunday, at which point the team will evaluate his status. With Tommy Edman (wrist) on the shelf, there could be steady at-bats available to O'Neill once he is activated.