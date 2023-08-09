Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said O'Neill (knee) could return to action Thursday versus the Rays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was scratched from the lineup Tuesday and Wednesday due to left knee tightness, but it doesn't seem to be a serious concern. The 28-year-old outfielder has slashed .283/.387/.528 in 62 plate appearances since he returned July 20 from a multi-month absence for a back injury.