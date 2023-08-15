O'Neill went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

O'Neill's steal was his second since coming off the injured list in July, and his third of the season in as many attempts. The outfielder also logged his third multi-walk game of the season. He's scuffling a bit in August, batting .176 (6-for-34) with five walks over 11 contests this month. The slump has him down to a .238/.318/.400 slash line with six home runs, 15 RBI, 22 runs scored and eight doubles over 48 games this season.