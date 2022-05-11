O'Neill will receive a $3.4 million contract in 2022 after losing his arbitration case against the Cardinals on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill filed for $4.15 million in arbitration, but he'll be forced to settle for a slightly lower salary. The 26-year-old is hitting just .198 with two homers, 19 RBI, 14 runs and three stolen bases this year, but he's been an everyday player for St. Louis.