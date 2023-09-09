O'Neill isn't in the Cardinals' lineup Saturday against the Reds.
O'Neill will get a day off Saturday despite being 8-for-21 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored since the beginning of September. Richie Palacios will step in as St. Louis' left fielder and bat eighth.
