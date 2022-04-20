O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a run and a stolen base during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Marlins.

O'Neill delivered an RBI single during the third inning to give St. Louis a 3-0 lead, and he walked and stole second base in his next plate appearance. The 26-year-old stole 15 bases in 19 attempts last year and is now on the board with his first theft of 2022. O'Neill hasn't homered since Opening Day but still has a solid .281/.359/.406 slash line to go with seven RBI.