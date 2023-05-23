O'Neill (back) did not resume baseball activities Monday as hoped, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill is still being bothered by discomfort in his lower back nearly three weeks after he originally landed on the injured list. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol acknowledged Tuesday it's unclear where the 27-year-old outfielder stands with the injury. There is obviously no timetable for his return to the active roster at this point, and early June might now be the best-case scenario.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hoping to resume activity Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Meeting with team doctors•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not ready for rehab games•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Starting rehab stint Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Could start rehab next Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Goes on IL with back strain•