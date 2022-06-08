O'Neill (shoulder) went 2-for-5 with three strikeouts in a 4-2 loss Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
After striking out in his first two at-bats, O'Neill singled in his next two. It was his first big-league game since May 17 after spending time on the injured-list with a shoulder injury. With a .562 OPS and 45 strikeouts in 138 plate appearances, the 26-year-old is looks to bounce back and return to the level of his breakout 2021 season where he posted a .912 OPS and 34 homers.
