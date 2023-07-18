O'Neill (back) will be reinstated from the injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

O'Neill was originally expected back from the IL on Monday, but the Cardinals are deciding to hold off on activating him until after Wednesday's bullpen game. O'Neill has slashed .231/.355/.269 across 31 plate appearances during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis, and he projects to see regular playing time in St. Louis' outfield upon his return.