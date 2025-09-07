Cardinals' Victor Scott: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Scott will hit the bench for the series finale after he had manned center field in each of the previous four contests while going 3-for-10 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Nathan Church will check in for Scott in the outfield and will bat eighth.
