The Cardinals optioned Scott to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 23-year-old was called up to serve as the 27th man for Thursday's game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, and he'll head back to Memphis after appearing as a defensive replacement. Scott has a .550 OPS in 45 games at Triple-A since being demoted in late April.

