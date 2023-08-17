Contreras (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup versus the Mets on Thursday.
Contreras left Monday's game early with hip tightness after injuring himself while tagging up from first to second base. He is slashing .378/.472/.630 with six home runs over his last 119 at-bats.
