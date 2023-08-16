Contreras, who is out of Wednesday's lineup against the A's due to hip tightness, is feeling better and could be available off the bench, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 31-year-old is out of the starting nine for the second straight game due to the hip issue, but he could make an appearance as a reserve. The Cardinals open a four-game series with the Mets on Thursday, and Contreras' improvement Wednesday could point to him returning to action for the series opener.