Contreras (forearm) was throwing, catching and running on the field prior to Thursday's game against the Rockies, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Contreras has been participating in all three activities since the Cardinals' last stretch of road games. It's an encouraging sign that the 32-year-old backstop is recovering well from his fractured left forearm, but he still is not expected back until closer to the All-Star break. Until then, Ivan Herrera will continue to serve as St. Louis' primary catcher.