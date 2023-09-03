Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Contreras will get a well-deserved day off after catching both of the past two days and starting behind the plate or at designated hitter in each of the Cardinals' last 15 games. Andrew Knizner will handle the catching duties in Sunday's series finale.
