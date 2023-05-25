Contreras is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Cincinnati, 101 ESPN St. Louis reports.
It's a day game after a night game, so Andrew Knizner will do the catching for Miles Mikolas. Contreras is in the midst of a 1-for-24 slide at the dish.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Records steal Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Mashes two homers•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Steals bag in loss•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back at catcher Monday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: To resume catching Monday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Goes deep Friday•