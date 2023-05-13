Contreras went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over the Red Sox.
Contreras had gone 19 games without a homer, hitting. 275 with six doubles and nine RBI in that span. His long ball Friday helped spark the Cardinals' rally in the sixth inning. He's slashing .263/.340/.406 with three homers, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored, two stolen bases and 10 doubles over 37 contests this season.
