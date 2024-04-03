Contreras went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer Tuesday against the Padres.

For a second straight night, Contreras got to jog around the bases, this time tagging Yu Darvish for a two-run home run to plate Brendan Donavan and give the Cardinals a 3-2 sixth-inning lead. Although Contreras has yet to log a multi-hit game through five appearances, he's generated three runs scored and drove in four en route to a .176/.333/.529 slash line.