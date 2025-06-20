default-cbs-image
Contreras isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Contreras will get a chance to rest Friday after going 2-for-10 with three walks, five RBI and three runs scored in St. Louis' last series against the White Sox. Alec Burleson will fill the void at first base, opening up right field for Jordan Walker.

