Contreras left Monday's game against Oakland with right hip tightness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Contreras had a noticeable limp on his way off the field, and he'll be considered day-to-day until the team sends him for additional testing. Andrew Knizner would be in line for more opportunities behind the plate if Contreras is forced to miss time.
