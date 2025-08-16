Cardinals' Willson Contreras: On bench again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras (foot) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Contreras will miss a third consecutive game since suffering a bruised foot on a hit by pitch Tuesday. His absence will allow Alec Burleson to draw another start at first base.
