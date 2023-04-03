Contreras (knee) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Contreras looked to be in considerable pain and potentially headed for a trip to the injured list after taking a 102.7 mile-per-hour pitch to his right knee in Thursday's season opener, but he ended up missing just one game. He was back behind the plate Sunday and caught all nine innings while producing on the offensive end, alleviating any concern fantasy managers may have had about his status heading into the Cardinals' upcoming six-game week.