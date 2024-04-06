Contreras (hand) was scratched from the Cardinals' lineup ahead of Saturday's game against Miami, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Contreras was originally slated to serve as St. Louis' designated hitter Saturday, but he is evidently still bothered by his left hand after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday against the Padres. Alec Burleson will enter the lineup as the replacement DH, and the 31-year-old backstop remains day-to-day.