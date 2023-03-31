Contreras will have an MRI on his right knee, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Contreras was forced to exit Thursday's game with a right knee contusion. X-rays came back negative, but he will still undergo additional testing. It appears as if Contreras has dodged a serious injury, though his timeline for a return should become clearer in the next day or so.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Diagnosed with contusion•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Exits with knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Likely to bat fifth•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Settling in with new team•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Officially lands in St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Replacing Molina in St. Louis•