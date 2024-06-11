Contreras (forearm) hit soft toss Tuesday and caught a bullpen session, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras had previously been throwing, running and catching, but Tuesday marks the first time he's swung a bat since undergoing surgery May 9. The 32-year-old also caught a bullpen from Nick Robertson on Tuesday, an encouraging sign considering the fractured wrist was on his glove hand. Still, it's been just over four weeks of what's expected to be a 10-week recovery period for Contreras, which puts a timeline for return in the middle of July.