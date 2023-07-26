Contreras went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Contreras missed a couple of games while tending to right hip tightness. He was the only Cardinal to log multiple hits in this contest, though they had just five as a team. The catcher is batting .442 (19-for-43) in July, a surge that has him up to a .248/.343/.429 slash line with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 37 runs scored and five stolen bases through 87 games overall.