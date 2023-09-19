Alzolay (forearm) threw long-toss Tuesday at Wrigley Field, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

On the shelf since Sept. 10 due to a right forearm strain, Alzolay resumed playing catch over the weekend and has now advanced to long-distance throwing. There is still an outside chance that the 28-year-old could return to the Cubs' bullpen before the end of the regular season, but he'll have to move on to mound workouts rather soon. He had tallied 22 saves with a 2.71 ERA and 66:12 K:BB in 63 innings prior to the IL stint.