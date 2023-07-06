Alzolay worked a perfect ninth inning to record the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Brewers. He struck out two.

It didn't look like Alzolay would be needed Wednesday, but the Cubs hung three runs on Devin Williams in the top of the ninth inning to take a 4-3 lead. Alzolay then made quick work of the Brewers in the bottom half, striking out the first two hitters before getting Christian Yelich to fly out. The righty blew his first save of the season a night earlier, but he's been good overall with a 2.41 ERA and 42 strikeouts across 37.1 innings this year. He should remain Chicago's top closing option moving forward.