Alzolay (forearm) will play catch Saturday after his bullpen session Friday went well, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Alzolay will be eligible to return from a forearm strain as soon as Tuesday, and given his steady progress, a return on or around that date would seem to be in play. The Cubs enter play Saturday with a one-game lead for the third and final Wild Card spot, so they'll want to have Alzolay available for as much of the final week as possible if he is indeed cleared to return.