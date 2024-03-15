Cubs manager Craig Counsell isn't ready to hand out defined roles for Alzolay or any other member of the bullpen, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Counsell said Thursday that "every bullpen has to evolve" and that the role of his relieves is simple "to get outs." Alzolay certainly seems likely to get first dibs after saving 22 games while posting a 2.67 ERA and 67:13 K:BB over 64 innings for the Cubs last season. However, Hector Neris is also a candidate to be in the mix, along with Julian Merryweather and Mark Leiter Jr. Counsell has often had go-to closers during his time with the Brewers and one might very well emerge sooner rather than later with the Cubs, but for now there's some uncertainty.