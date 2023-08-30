Alzolay retired all three batters he faced to record the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Brewers. He struck out one.

Alzolay was dominant as he shut down Milwaukee on 11 pitches, giving the Cubs an important win against the division-leading Brewers. The righty now has 22 saves in 23 chances this season, and he's converted his last 18 opportunities in a row. After working mostly as a starter earlier in his career, Alzolay has developed into an outstanding reliever, and he could be settling in as Chicago's closer for the foreseeable future given his strong play this year.