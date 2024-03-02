Alzolay did not play in Friday's spring training game against the White Sox due to an illness, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Alzolay picked up the illness yesterday and was scratched from Friday's game and noted that his schedule will be pushed back by two days. He agreed to a one-year, $2.11 million contract in January after going to arbitration with the Cubs. Alzolav posted a 2-5 record and 22 saves last season while posting a 2.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 67:13 K:BB over 64 innings.
